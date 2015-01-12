UPDATE 1-Pimco taps Seidner to revive Unconstrained Bond Fund

(Adds net outflow details on Unconstrained Bond, byline)

By Jennifer Ablan

NEW YORK Jan 12 Pacific Investment Management Co has named Marc Seidner, chief investment officer for non-traditional strategies, lead portfolio manager of the Pimco Unconstrained Bond Fund, the firm said in a regulatory filing on Monday.

Seidner will be the main manager, effective immediately, with the support of Mohsen Fahmi and Daniel Ivascyn, who have been managing the fund since September 2014, the filing added. Ivascyn, the Group CIO at Pimco, oversees Seidner and five other chief investment officers.

Unconstrained bond funds have become some of the most popular investment vehicles over the last year as they have the flexibility to invest in all types of bond securities globally and often invest in credit rather than interest-rate sensitive assets.

However, the Pimco Unconstrained Bond Fund, which co-founder Bill Gross took over in December 2013 up until his stunning exit in September 2014, had seen record outflows of roughly $16 billion as of the end of 2014, according to Morningstar data. At the end of last year, the Pimco Unconstrained Bond Fund's assets under management stood at $11.47 billion.

Seidner, who is head of portfolio management in the New York office and a member of the Investment Committee, rejoined the Newport Beach, California-based Pimco in November 2014 after serving as head of fixed income at GMO LLC. He will not be replacing anyone at Unconstrained Bond.

Seidner, who was a senior portfolio manager at Pimco from 2009 to 2014, resigned just hours before Pimco shocked the asset management world one year ago by announcing the departure of former Chief Executive Mohamed El-Erian, the result of a falling out over Gross's leadership style and investment strategy.

Long considered to be in line to succeed Gross as the firm's top investment executive, El-Erian was also a close confidant of Seidner.

In a separate filing on Monday, Pimco said Saumil Parikh, managing director and generalist portfolio manager, was leaving the firm to pursue other opportunities.

"Consistent with industry norms, typically during this time of year a small number of individuals make decisions to leave the firm, either to pursue opportunities in our industry, or for other reasons. We thank Saumil for his contributions and wish him success going forward," Douglas Hodge, Pimco's chief executive officer, said in a statement. (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Leslie Adler and Chris Reese)