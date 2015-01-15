Pimco names ex-White House advisor Sperling as consultant on US economic policy issues

ChemChina clinches $43 bln takeover of Syngenta
ZURICH, May 5 ChemChina's has won more than enough support from Syngenta shareholders to clinch its $43 billion takeover of the Swiss pesticides and seeds group, the two companies said on Friday.
NEW YORK Jan 15 Pimco has named Gene Sperling, a former principal economic advisor to two U.S. presidents, as a consultant to the firm on U.S. economic policy issues, the Newport Beach, Calif. firm said on Thursday.
Sperling will participate in Pimco's cyclical and secular economic forums, provide input to the firm's Investment Committee, work with the firm's portfolio management group and engage Pacific Investment Management Co's clients around the world. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Diane Craft)
May 5 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
WASHINGTON, May 5 U.S. job growth likely rebounded in April and wages increased, pointing to a further tightening in labor market conditions that could pave the way for the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates next month.