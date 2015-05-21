版本:
Pimco launches new target-date equity, fixed-income funds

May 21 Pimco is expanding its new target-date offerings, combining active management for fixed income and passive indexing for equity allocations, the Newport Beach, California fund manager said on Thursday.

PIMCO has rolled out so-called RealPath Blend funds, which are designed to help investors build wealth while generating enough income to sustain their lifestyles throughout retirement, said Rick Fulford, executive vice president and head of U.S. retirement at Pimco. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan Editing by W Simon)

