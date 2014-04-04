Mercer says terminated Pimco, Western Asset as subadvisors on a bond fund -SEC

BRIEF-Whitehorse Finance's qtrly basic and diluted earnings per common share $ 0.53
* Whitehorse Finance Inc announces first quarter 2017 earnings results
April 4 Mercer Investment Management, Inc. has terminated Pacific Investment Management Company LLC and Western Asset Management Company as subadvisors to the Mercer Core Fixed Income Fund, effective immediately, according to an SEC filing on Thursday.
Reuters reported on Monday that Pimco was also removed as the subadvisor of two bond funds totaling $3.7 billion offered by ING U.S. Investment Management, according to another regulatory filing. (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Qtrly net investment income of $3.3 million, or $0.34 per share.
* Oppenheimer Holdings Inc announces share repurchase program