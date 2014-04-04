UPDATE 1-Mercer says terminated Pimco, Western Asset as subadvisers on a bond fund -SEC

(Adds Mercer spokesman and Pimco outflows; byline)
By Jennifer Ablan
April 4 Mercer Investment Management Inc has
terminated Pacific Investment Management Company LLC and Western
Asset Management Company as subadvisers to the Mercer Core Fixed
Income Fund, effective immediately, according to an SEC filing
on Thursday.
Income Research & Management and Prudential Investment
Management Inc will serve as the new subadvisers to the Mercer
Core Fixed Income portfolio, the filing added.
A spokesman for Mercer declined to comment on the total
amount removed from Pimco and Western Asset.
Pacific Investment Management Co has been rattled by a
management shakeup and disappointing performance. Investors
pulled $7.3 billion from Pimco's U.S. open-end mutual funds in
March, the 10th straight month of outflows for the Newport
Beach, Calif. firm, according to Morningstar data.
Pimco, overseen by Bill Gross, had $15.45 billion of
outflows from U.S. open-end mutual funds in the first quarter,
Morningstar said.
Reuters reported on Monday that Pimco was also removed as
the subadviser of two bond funds totaling $3.7 billion offered
by ING U.S. Investment Management, according to another
regulatory filing.
In mid-March, TCW Group Inc said it replaced Pimco as the
subadviser of a $1.3 billion bond fund offered by Columbia
Management Investment Advisers LLC.
Mutual fund subadvisers are money managers hired by a fund's
adviser to run all or a portion of a fund's assets under the
direction of the adviser, who is otherwise accountable directly
to the fund's board.
It has become popular in recent years, for example, for
financial firms without specific portfolio management expertise
to set up funds and then farm out the actual day-to-day
management responsibility to one or more asset managers who act
as subadvisers.
(Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by James Dalgleish)