PIMCO fund constrained by investor redemptions

April 19 PIMCO's flagship Total Return Fund
was hit hard by investor redemptions in 2011, but this
year it is a less famous fund at the world's biggest bond shop
that is bleeding the most.
The PIMCO Unconstrained Bond Fund, the firm's
"go-anywhere" bond fund, which seeks to minimize risk from
systemic shocks, saw an estimated net outflow of $1.69 billion
in the first quarter, according to data compiled by Morningstar.
The investor redemptions at the Unconstrained Fund are
nearly five times as much as the outflow at the JPMorgan
Strategic Income Opportunities Fund, a comparable fund.
In fact, it's been a bad stretch for the Unconstrained Bond
fund with $14.1 billion in assets under management. Morningstar
says the fund has suffered the largest cash outflows in its
category in each of the past three quarters.
"My impression is that returns haven't been as strong as
people had hoped and so some investors might be getting out,"
said Eric Jacobson, director of fixed-income research at
Morningstar.
In the second half of 2011, PIMCO Unconstrained saw
estimated net outflows of $2.47 billion.
All told, the PIMCO Unconstrained fund has not performed
poorly.
In 2011, the fund landed in the top quartile of its category
with returns of 0.64 percent, according to Morningstar, which
added that its category posted negative returns of 1.29 percent.
So far this year, PIMCO Unconstrained is posting returns of
1.81 percent. Its peers are outperforming with average returns
of 3.14 percent. PIMCO, which stands for Pacific Investment
Management Co., oversees more than $1.77 trillion in assets.
Jacobson said: "Investors expected this fund to be the
perfect investment and not suffer when rates rise, but hoping
too that it would thrive in every other environment. It is
impossible to be that perfect."
As its name implies, the PIMCO Unconstrained Bond Fund
includes a bond selection that is unconstrained by maturities,
credit quality or region, and the ability to protect against
rising interest rates. But last year and during some periods
this year, Europe's debt crisis has driven investors worldwide
to the safety of U.S. Treasuries, pushing down interest rates
and hurting managers who expected rates to climb.
Jacobson of Morningstar said the fund held "relatively short
duration and took on other kinds of risks, so it did not rally
with Treasuries" last year.
He added: "There is nothing fundamentally wrong with the
fund. I think expectations were so high that investors have been
taken aback by any down quarters. Investor thinking has been
that the fund would rally no matter what."
On its website, PIMCO said Unconstrained's "investment
approach may lead to concentrated exposure in areas of the bond
market that entail greater risks."
For example, it may invest up to 40 percent of total assets
in below-investment-grade securities, which carry a higher
degree of credit risk, and may be speculative and more volatile;
it may also invest without limitation in securities denominated
in foreign currencies and in U.S. dollar-denominated securities
of foreign issuers, and can assume up to 35 percent exposure in
non-U.S. currency.
PIMCO did not respond to interview requests.
Last year PIMCO's giant $252 billion Total Return Fund saw
about $5 billion in redemptions. It was the first time in many
years that the Bill Gross-led fund saw net outflow in a given
year.
This year, however, money is flowing back into the Total
Return Fund. In the first quarter, it took in $1.7 billion in
new money, as performance rebounded.