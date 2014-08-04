版本:
Pimco Total Return Fund had 15th month of outflows in July -Morningstar

NEW YORK Aug 4 The Pimco Total Return Fund, the world's largest bond fund run by Bill Gross, had net outflows of $830 million July, marking its 15th straight month of outflows, according to Morningstar data on Monday.

The Pimco Total Return Fund had $223 billion in assets under management at the end of July, Morningstar said.

The Pimco Total Return ETF had net inflows of $43 million in July, its second month of inflows, Morningstar said. (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by James Dalgleish)
