REFILE-Freeport warns Indonesia copper mine workers as Grasberg strike looms
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute
NEW YORK Aug 4 The Pimco Total Return Fund, the world's largest bond fund run by Bill Gross, had net outflows of $830 million July, marking its 15th straight month of outflows, according to Morningstar data on Monday.
The Pimco Total Return Fund had $223 billion in assets under management at the end of July, Morningstar said.
The Pimco Total Return ETF had net inflows of $43 million in July, its second month of inflows, Morningstar said. (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute
SAN FRANCISCO, April 21 A massive power outage threw San Francisco into chaos for most of the work day on Friday, knocking out traffic signals, paralyzing businesses and halting the city's famed cable cars.
SAN FRANCISCO, April 21 Apple Inc outlined a plan to train operators of self-driving cars in documents submitted to California regulators earlier this month, the latest clues to the company's autonomous vehicle technology aspirations.