YOUR MONEY-Couples get separation anxiety over financial planners

By Chris Taylor
NEW YORK May 31 When Rick Parks and his wife
Cindy got married a couple of years ago, the Knoxville couple
shared a lot of things together: A home, family trips and
holiday gatherings.
One thing they did not share: a financial planner.
They each had their own careers, retirement savings and
financial planners - his with Charles Schwab, hers with
Primerica, and they were happy with them.
"We have different investing styles - I'm more aggressive,
Cindy is more conservative," says Rick Parks, 53, owner of two
automotive repair businesses. "We were both in good financial
positions, and just felt comfortable with our own planners."
The Parks are not alone in starting out their relationship
with different financial planners. In fact, 13 percent of
couples keep their own respective financial advisers, according
to the 2015 Couples Retirement Study by Boston-based money
managers Fidelity Investments.
It found 28 percent of couples reported keeping their
financial accounts "mostly" or "completely" separate from their
spouse or significant other. That was up from 20 percent of
couples who did so just two years earlier.
The trend seems to be generational. The age group most
likely to keep finances separate: Gen Xers, with almost a third
of couples keeping their money mostly or completely apart. In
comparison, only 23 percent of baby boomer couples keep their
money in different pots.
Part of the reason is that Americans are getting married
later than ever, often after careers (and financial plans) have
already been established. The average woman gets married at 27,
and average man at 29 - both historic highs, according to the
National Marriage Project at the University of Virginia.
While keeping separate planners might feel more comfortable
at first, it also raises a number of potential problems down the
line, like conflicting strategies, overlapping holdings and
duplication of fees.
To manage the process successfully, a few tips:
1. Hold a team meeting
Get the planners in a room quarterly, or at least annually.
"You don't want a situation where one adviser is doing something
that completely offsets the strategy of the other adviser," says
Jacquette Timmons, a New York City financial behaviorist and
author of "Financial Intimacy."
2. Don't feel pressured into snap decisions
Keep your existing team in place for a while and see how it
feels. "It does not have to be an overnight thing," says
Timmons. "After a few team meetings, that will help you
determine if you keep both planners, or if you switch to just
one."
3. Unpack your attachment
If you decide that you really like having separate planners,
take a step back and look at the reasons why. Is it about
performance, personality or fees? Or is it something deeper and
more emotional, such as wanting to retain some control over your
own financial life? "Be honest with yourself, and write those
reasons out, and have your partner do the same thing," suggests
Timmons.
4. Use the moment to uncover savings
Whatever your final decision about planners, take a close
look at other financial areas as well. Maybe one partner has
very favorable fees with a particular bank or brokerage, while
the other has a terrific deal with an insurer. "There is room
for a collection of advisers and products," says Michelle Fait,
a San Francisco planner who runs Satori Financial. "There is
nothing wrong with a little competition to see who really offers
the best option."
5. Consider a new planner
It is not necessarily a question of choosing one partner's
planner or the other. Much like a couple that moves into a new
apartment or house together, you could opt for the "neutral
territory" of selecting a new planner for both.
That is what the Parks eventually did, opting for Knoxville
planner Rose Swanger of Advise Finance to steward their combined
savings - primarily to save on fees, since they had accumulated
14 financial accounts scattered among various institutions.
"Don't pressure your partner to change to your planner,"
says Rick Parks. "I would recommend a fresh approach, and
choosing someone who is neutral to either side."
