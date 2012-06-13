HOW TO PLAY IT-Positioning for the second half of the year

NEW YORK, June 13 With the 2012 stock market offering both its best first quarter in 14 years and its worst month since September, it's no wonder investors are hedging their bets.

Going into the second half of the year, some money managers are gradually increasing their holdings of both defensive dividend-paying stocks and riskier smaller companies. Others are buying German stocks, while others are buying higher-yielding corporate debt and boosting their cash positions.

The challenge for investors will be navigating large macroeconomic issues, such as the unresolved European debt crisis and the so-called fiscal cliff that threatens to send the U.S. economy into recession if Congress doesn't postpone planned tax hikes and cuts in government spending before the end of the year. Add to that the looming U.S. presidential election, an event that leaves investors facing another five months of uncertainty in the markets

"I'm usually an optimist, but there are just so many walls that we have to climb at the same time," said Bob Phillips, a co-founder of Spectrum Management Group, an Indianapolis-based wealth manager with $350 million in assets under management.

There are few longer-term trends investors can point to for guidance. Through Wednesday's close, the Standard & Poor's 500 Index had fallen 6.6 percent since the start of the quarter. That drop comes after a 12 percent gain in the first three months of the year, the best first quarter for the S&P 500 since 1998.

CAUTIOUS OPTIMISM

The slow-growing U.S. economy, which many analysts expect to expand at an annual rate of between 2 percent and 2.5 percent through the end of the year, could counterbalance any further economic slowdown in Europe.

Tobias Levkovich, chief U.S. equity strategist for Citi, remains more concerned about the U.S. fiscal cliff than Europe's debt problems.

"For all the discussion with the fears in Europe we're just now seeing the contagion effect like you did in 2007 and 2008 when (the problems with subprime loans) began leaching into corporate credit," he said.

He expects that the S&P 500 will end the year at 1425, an 8.4 percent gain from Wednesday's closing level of 1314. Investors would be better off with high-quality, dividend-paying companies than in economically sensitive sectors like materials or energy, he said.

The $9.2 billion SPDR S&P Dividend ETF, which holds the 60 highest-yielding stocks in the S&P 1500 that have raised their dividends annually for the past 25 years, is one strong option, according to Samuel Lee, a fund analyst at Morningstar. The fund charges 35 cents per $100 invested and yields 3.2 percent. Its top holdings include Pitney Bowes, Leggett & Platt and AT&T.

Sam Dedio, the manager of the $91 million Artio U.S. Small Cap Fund, said that he expects the U.S. election and Europe's lingering issues to make the stock market volatile throughout the rest of the year. He plans to wait for down days in the market to add to his fund holdings, which include companies like WSFS Financial Corp. and Questcor Pharmaceuticals.

Housing could also help the U.S. economy withstand a further slowdown in Europe. Krishna Memani, director of fixed income at OppenheimerFunds, said in a call with clients this week that "the housing market has bottomed out" and that he expects rising consumer sentiment and consumption to lead to further economic expansion.

INTERNATIONAL PLAYS

Investors with longer time horizons are looking internationally for good values.

Nathan Rowader, director of investing for San Francisco-based Forward Management, said that most of the current quarter's stock market losses have been driven by news out of Europe and a slowdown in China.

Rowader said that investors will realize in the second half of the year that international companies are significantly undervalued and there will be a sharp rebound in foreign markets.

He said that most investors would do best with an emerging market index fund. Morningstar's analysts have pegged WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity ETF as their pick for emerging market stock exposure. The fund holds about 20 percent of its portfolio in both Brazil and Taiwan and sidesteps the overweight position in materials companies held by many of the fund's competitors, noted Patricia Oey, an analyst at Morningstar.

The $3.5 billion fund charges 63 cents per $100 invested. It yields 4.5 percent.

Marc Tommasi, head of global investment strategy at Manning & Napier, an asset manager based in Fairport, New York with $44.7 billion in assets under management, said that global economic growth for the remainder of the year should be "lousy," with the U.S. economy expanding at 2 percent or less.

Yet he said that the concerns in Europe are leading to opportunities. "We think that the valuation on European stocks are pretty attractive," he said. He's especially interested in German companies, which he said should continue to "outcompete" their rivals in a slow-growth environment.

Investors who want to make a targeted bet on Germany itself could consider the iShares MSCI Germany Index, which holds the 50 largest German companies and has its largest stakes in Siemens, BASF and SAP. The fund costs 51 cents per $100 invested and yields 3.5 percent, according to Morningstar.