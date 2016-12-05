Trian's Peltz started building new stake two weeks ago - CNBC

NEW YORK Dec 5 Nelson Peltz, the billionaire head of activist hedge fund Trian Fund Management, told CNBC on Monday that his firm began building a new position in a company about two weeks ago.

Peltz did not reveal the name of the company.

On speculation about a potential merger between Kraft Heinz and Mondelez, Peltz said: "I think Mondelez is doing a great job on their own." (Reporting by Sam Forgione, Editing by Franklin Paul)