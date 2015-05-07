版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 5月 8日 星期五 02:45 BJT

Vanguard CEO McNabb says Fed to raise rates in small steps -CNBC

NEW YORK May 7 Vanguard Chief Executive Officer Bill McNabb, speaking on CNBC on Thursday, said that the Federal Reserve will raise short-term interest rates in a "fairly steady, gradual" fashion.

"Rising rates are inevitable at some point," he said, adding he thinks the U.S. central bank will raise rates in "small increments."

McNabb also said stock prices are in the "highest decile" on a historical basis. (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Leslie Adler)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐