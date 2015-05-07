Vanguard CEO McNabb says Fed to raise rates in small steps -CNBC

NEW YORK May 7 Vanguard Chief Executive Officer Bill McNabb, speaking on CNBC on Thursday, said that the Federal Reserve will raise short-term interest rates in a "fairly steady, gradual" fashion.

"Rising rates are inevitable at some point," he said, adding he thinks the U.S. central bank will raise rates in "small increments."

McNabb also said stock prices are in the "highest decile" on a historical basis. (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Leslie Adler)