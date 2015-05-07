Vanguard CEO McNabb says Fed to raise rates in small steps -CNBC

BRIEF-GlycoMimetics qtrly net loss per share $0.34
* Glycomimetics reports program updates and first quarter 2017 results
NEW YORK May 7 Vanguard Chief Executive Officer Bill McNabb, speaking on CNBC on Thursday, said that the Federal Reserve will raise short-term interest rates in a "fairly steady, gradual" fashion.
"Rising rates are inevitable at some point," he said, adding he thinks the U.S. central bank will raise rates in "small increments."
McNabb also said stock prices are in the "highest decile" on a historical basis. (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Leslie Adler)
* Glycomimetics reports program updates and first quarter 2017 results
May 8 Activist investor Elliot Management has taken a 15.3 percent stake in Gigamon Inc, which makes software to manage traffic online, according to a regulatory filing.
* Sinclair broadcast group to acquire tribune media company for approximately $3.9 billion