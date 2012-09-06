Bond giant Western Asset still courting backfired bets

NEW YORK, Sept 6 Western Asset Management Co.'s flagship bond fund is rebounding strongly by its big move into the same kind of subprime mortgage-backed securities that caused steep losses for the money manager in 2008.

Known during the credit crisis to some investors as "toxic waste," private mortgage-backed securities, or RMBS - those not backed by the government - have helped drive returns of the flagship Western Asset Core Plus Bond Fund this year.

The $9.7 billion Western Asset fund, which suffered over $9 billion of investor redemptions between 2008 and 2010 after peaking at $14.7 billion in assets at the end of 2007, is producing returns of 6.71 percent so far this year.

"I think the differences between today and the 2008 era are tremendous," said Paul Jablansky, head of the mortgage group at the Pasadena, California-based firm. Year-to-date, the Western Asset fund is beating 82 percent of its peers, according to Lipper data.

The price improvement in residential MBS stems in major part by the Federal Reserve's zero-interest rate policy and liquidity programs that have helped arrest the deteriorating housing and credit markets, which have improved dramatically in recent months.

That said, Western's flagship fund has about 5.5 percent of its assets in non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, down from roughly 15 percent in 2008.

Jablansky said a lot of the deterioration in the RMBS has ended and that growth looks strong, with expected yields of 3.5 to 8 percent.

He said an overreaction to the subprime crisis disguised the "hidden value" in non-agency mortgages and subprime securities that Western has reaped since.

"JUNK" BONDS STILL POSTER CHILD

Stephen Walsh, the firm's chief investment officer, said that the rebound in his funds' performance since 2008 "has proven that we actually had good assets for the most part."

Western Asset, a Legg Mason Inc. unit, isn't replacing RMBS with its all-time favorite credits, "junk bonds."

Walsh told Reuters that high-yield credit was still the "poster child" of Western's credit strategy and that U.S. Treasuries were a mere "insurance policy" without value.

The flagship fund, which has also outperformed the benchmark Barclay's US Aggregate Total Return Index by nearly three percent year-to-date, had 36.3 percent of its assets in corporate bonds including junk debt, as of June 30.

The firm's investments in higher-yielding junk has paid off as the bonds are viewed as a source of yield and a hedge against volatile stocks and low-yielding U.S. Treasuries.

"Given their mix, a lot of the outperformance is related to the more favorable environment for high yield," said Michael Kim, an analyst at Sandler O'Neill.

Funds that target the bonds have attracted $53.7 billion in investor money so far this year, a record according to fund-tracking firm EPFR Global.

Western's high-yield fund which sank more than 30 percent in 2008, is currently beating 88 percent of peers in the red-hot market with a return of 11.78 percent year-to-date.

Overall, Walsh said he shares the recent views on financial assets of his West Coast bond rival Bill Gross of PIMCO.

Gross has said that investors should get used to smaller investment returns from both stocks and bonds because of slower global growth and as the financial services industry continues to deleverage, or reduce its reliance on derivatives and borrowed money to generate higher returns.

Gross said at their currently low interest rates, investors should expect "mere survival" from their bond investments.

Walsh added: "I actually think stocks are going to be hard-pressed to try to beat some of the returns that are available in high-yield bonds."