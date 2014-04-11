European secondary share offerings hit record high - data

BRIEF-58.com announces agreement to raise $200 mln from Tencent
* 58.com announces agreement to raise US$200 million from Tencent for development of used goods trading platform Zhuan Zhuan
LONDON, April 11 Levels of European secondary share sales have soared to $53.3 billion in 2014, the strongest year-to-date since records began in 1980, weekly Thomson Reuters data showed on Friday.
Follow-on activity, when a listed company sells more shares, rose 52 percent against the same period last year, helped by the $2.1 billion offering from Spanish utility company Iberdrola and RSA Insurance Group's $1.3 billion sale.
Other European markets also showed strong activity, with mergers and acquisitions (M&A) up 85 percent to $235.1 billion in the year so far. The $40.1 billion merger between cement producers Holcim and Lafarge is the biggest M&A deal since Glencore's Xstrata takeover in 2012.
Global initial public offerings (IPOs) continued a strong run with the best year to date since 2000, more than doubling on last year to $56.9 billion, the data showed.
Morgan Stanley led the banking league tables for global M&A, while Goldman Sachs was top for global equity and equity-related deals. (For more detail on the week's investment banking data please click on: here)
(Reporting by Freya Berry; editing by Andrew Roche)
* Cca Industries Inc Reports net income for the first quarter ended February 28, 2017
SYDNEY, April 18 Shanghai aluminium turned positive on Tuesday after an initial retreat on signs of robust demand and output cuts in China.