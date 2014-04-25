Worldwide M&A activity tops $1 trillion so far this year

LONDON, April 25 The value of worldwide mergers
and acquisitions announced so far this year has topped $1
trillion, only the third time deal values have surpassed this
mark since records began in 1980, weekly Thomson Reuters data
showed on Friday.
Deal volumes shot up following a flurry in the healthcare
sector, including Zimmer Holdings' $13.35 billion
acquisition of rival orthopaedic products maker Biomet
and the agreement between Novartis and
GlaxoSmithKline to trade more than $20 billion worth of
assets.
U.S. investment bank Goldman Sachs, an adviser to
Biomet and Novartis, climbed to the top of the M&A league table
after having worked on deals worth $72 billion this week.
(Reporting by Clare Hutchison; Editing by Erica Billingham)