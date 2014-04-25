UPDATE 1-Worldwide M&A activity tops $1 trillion so far this year

* Year-to-date worldwide M&A volumes reach $1.1 trillion
* Healthcare, pharmaceutical deals drive activity
* Goldman Sachs tops M&A league table
By Clare Hutchison and Anjuli Davies
LONDON, April 25 The value of worldwide mergers
and acquisitions announced so far this year has topped $1
trillion, passing that level for only the third time this early
in the year since records began in 1980, weekly Thomson Reuters
data showed on Friday.
Deal volumes started to recover earlier this year after
falling back in 2013 due to a mix of economic uncertainty,
regulatory interventions and shareholder activism that made
executives cautious about pursuing deals.
By the end of the first quarter of this year, deal activity
had risen 54 percent on the same period last year, with deals
worth a total of $710 billion announced.
Bankers said confidence appeared to be returning, with some
companies are becoming bolder and more aggressive.
"M&A seems to be back," one banker told Reuters.
This week's data shows year-to-date volumes of $1.1
trillion, helped by a flurry of deals in the healthcare and
pharmaceuticals sectors.
Earlier this week Zimmer Holdings said it would buy
rival orthopaedic products maker Biomet for $13.35
billion - the largest deal in the healthcare equipment sector
since Johnson & Johnson acquired Synthes in 2011.
The deal came one day after Canada's Valeant Pharmaceuticals
International together with activist investor Bill
Ackman made an unsolicited $47 billion bid to buy Botox-maker
Allergan.
European dealmakers were also busy, as Swiss drugmaker
Novartis and GlaxoSmithKline announced an
agreement to trade more than $20 billion worth of assets.
Investors reacted positively to the asset exchange, and
industry sources believe the transaction could become a template
for future M&A deals in the pharma sector and beyond, especially
between large corporates.
"It just makes sense for companies to get stronger in fewer
businesses," said one sector banker.
U.S. investment bank Goldman Sachs, an adviser to
Biomet and Novartis, climbed to the top of the M&A league table
after working on deals worth $72 billion this week. Morgan
Stanley took second place, while Bank of America Merrill
Lynch lay in third.
Dealmakers are expected to remain busy in the coming weeks,
with several potential tie-ups in the pipeline.
Media reports earlier this week said Pfizer has
approached British rival AstraZeneca to propose a $101
billion takeover.
Sources told Reuters on Friday that U.S. conglomerate
General Electric was in talks with France's Alstom
to take over its global power turbines division.
