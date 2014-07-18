Value of worldwide mergers and acquisitions hits $2 trillion this year

BRIEF-Southern Co announces regular qtrly dividend of $0.58/share, up 2 pct over prior qtr
* Southern Company raises dividend rate 16th straight year; annualized rate goes to $2.32 per share
LONDON, July 18 Worldwide mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activity has reached $2 trillion so far this year, 75 percent higher than last year, according to Thomson Reuters weekly data, helped by a string of large-cap companies striking high value deals.
Eight deals valued at more than $5 billion were announced this week, setting an all-time record for weekly deal making among companies with a large market capitalisation, Thomson Reuters said on Friday.
The total value of deals over $5 billion hit $915.9 billion in the year to July 17, more than triple the level seen a year ago.
One such deal came on Tuesday, when Camel cigarettes maker Reynolds American said it would buy rival Lorillard for $26.8 billion. As part of the takeover, Britain's Imperial Tobacco Group bought a number of brands and assets from both companies for $7.1 billion.
Imperial adviser Goldman Sachs ranked top in the M&A league tables, ahead of Morgan Stanley and Citi.
* Amphenol Corp - CEO Richard Adam Norwitt's 2016 total compensation $7.4 million versus $7.3 million in 2015 - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2paPKdm) Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, April 17 Ride-services company Uber Technologies Inc may be required to provide passengers a way to tip their drivers, despite its longstanding resistance, if a plan by New York City's taxi regulator is implemented.