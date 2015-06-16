Market share decline could leave Europe with no investment bank champion

* HSBC joins European banks shrinking their investment banks
* New Deutsche Bank, Credit Suisse bosses set to take action
* Focus on returns welcomed, but concern on scale of revenue
loss
By Anjuli Davies and Steve Slater
LONDON, June 16 Retrenching and cost-cutting
European investment banks are on course to lose market share to
their bigger U.S. rivals for the 10th straight year in 2015, a
startling retreat that leaves the continent in danger of having
no global champion.
The top dozen European investment banks have taken just 20.7
percent of global investment banking fees so far this year, down
almost a third from a peak of 29 percent in 2003, according to
Thomson Reuters data. Their share has fallen every year since
2005.
The top eight U.S. banks, meanwhile, had 35.7 percent of the
market so far this year, their highest since 2007, although
still below their 44.3 percent peak in 2001 before boutique
firms began absorbing a larger share of mergers deal revenue.
The Thomson Reuters data covers bond underwriting, equity
underwriting, loans and M&A income, but not trading income.
For some European banks, like UBS, cutting back in
investment banking could be a good sign: they are reducing a
business where profitability was weak to focus on areas where
they have expertise, like wealth management. But others, like
Deutsche Bank, may face tougher questions: if investment banking
is not their strength, what is?
The shrinking European banks are putting more focus on
profitability than in the past, which investors and analysts
said was welcome, but there is unease about whether other
businesses will be hurt by the smaller scale.
"If they are making better use of their capital it's got to
be a good thing. But for anybody who believes in critical mass
and the importance of scale then it's a bad thing, especially
when you start to withdraw from the biggest market in the
world," said Chris Wheeler, analyst at Atlantic Equities in
London.
After years of chasing revenues around the world, investment
banks, especially Europe's, are cutting offices and products due
to tougher rules and capital regulations.
"There was this whole dream to be global masters of the
universe, flow monsters - but is it really relevant to be
global?" said one senior investment banker, who asked not to be
identified to avoid appearing to comment on behalf of his firm.
"Being global is brainwashing... The environment has
changed, those who resisted most are having to do it now in
pain. You have to trade growth for higher profitability," he
said.
Investors now perceive running a global investment bank as
"too complex to manage, too risky and too expensive," he said.
HSBC, Europe's biggest bank, became the latest last
week to scale back global investment banking ambitions, with
plans to shrink the division by a third to boost profitability.
Tellingly, it said 70 percent of its revenues were made in
markets where it held a top five position.
New bosses at Deutsche Bank and Credit Suisse
are also expected to cut back hard. Barclays,
UBS and Royal Bank of Scotland already have.
The top positions for fees have long been dominated by the
big five U.S. banks - JPMorgan, Bank of America Merrill
Lynch, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and
Citigroup. From Europe, Only Credit Suisse and UBS have
briefly broken into the top five since the turn of the century.
Investment banking fees are not the only area where Europe
is losing ground. U.S. banks have also increased their share in
equities trading. In fixed income, currencies and commodities
they have grabbed about 7 percentage points of market share from
European rivals since 2010, led by gains by JPMorgan and Citi,
Wheeler estimated.
U.S. banks' return on equity is lower than before the
crisis, but at 12 percent is still almost three times higher
than in Europe, according to consulting firm EY.
MIND THE REVENUE GAP
The twin challenge for Europe's banks is to make their
investment banks profitable and make up for any revenue
shortfall in other areas.
Deutsche Bank under new CEO John Cryan potentially faces the
biggest challenge. The bank has ranked 6-8th in investment
banking fees in the last decade, leaving it as Europe's last
challenger as a top tier global firm after Barclays' retreat.
But with a return on equity of just 2.7 percent last year
and shares trading at barely half of their book value, investors
are growing impatient.
Cryan has limited options to fall back on, as German retail
banking is an unattractive market and Deutsche is not a
powerhouse in wealth management.
By contrast, UBS's big retreat from fixed income trading in
2012, and a tumble to 12th position in investment banking fees
this year from 5th in 2008, allowed it to fall back on its core
wealth management strength. Its shares have rallied 75 percent
since its shift and trade at a 40 percent premium to book value,
one of the highest bank valuations.
Bankers said the industry is likely to remain in flux for
several years, although the declining trend in Europe appears
well defined and unlikely to reverse soon.
"The question people are still asking is what is the impact
of stepping back on other businesses. Does stepping back (in
fixed income) impact M&A or equities or the investing clients?"
Wheeler said.
(Editing by Peter Graff)