Equities, deals revenues to offset slower trading -Deutsche Bank

| LONDON, June 30
LONDON, June 30 European investment banking
revenues are likely to have been flat in the second quarter
compared to last year, with a slowdown in trading offset by
better revenues in equities and advisory divisions, Deutsche
Bank analysts said on Tuesday.
Trading revenue from the world's biggest banks showed signs
of recovery in the first quarter as market volatility boosted
dealing room profits after years of attrition.
However, revenues from fixed income, currencies and
commodities (FICC) which accounts for about half of investment
banks' revenues, could still drop 10 percent year-on-year across
European investment banks, Deutsche Bank analysts predict.
"During Q2, average volatility levels dipped slightly,
albeit remaining above 2014 levels," Deutsche analysts wrote.
"Still, we expect the tailwind from higher volatility to
have abated somewhat in the second quarter."
With June IPO volumes in Europe remaining robust and merger
and acquisitions activity up 27 percent in the second quarter
compared with last year, these divisions are likely to post
higher quarterly revenues, Deutsche Bank predicts.
Investment banking fees -- which includes equity issuance,
debt raising and advisory activity - from Europe totalled $9.9
billion so far this year, a 24 percent decline from the same
period in 2014. Europe also accounts for 24 percent of total
global investment banking fees, according to estimates from
Thomson Reuters/Freeman Consulting.
European stock market flotations in the first half raised a
quarter less than a year before, whilst M&A in Europe rose 10
percent to hit $497.7. billion, marking the strongest start to
the year for the region since 2008, Thomson Reuters data
calculates.
"Q1 was a better quarter for earnings momentum, but we think
most likely consensus expectations should be unchanged or
perhaps even pull back a little over earnings season for the
European investment/universal banks," the analysts wrote in the
note.
"Although some of the European investment/universal banks
are certainly cheap, without a case for earnings upgrades, we do
not see the case for outperformance over the summer months."
JPMorgan and Wells Fargo will kick off
second-quarter earnings seasons for the big banks on July 14.
Jefferies Group, already reported on June 16 a
2.5 percent fall in quarterly profit as a prolonged slump in its
bond trading business more than offset a rise in investment
banking revenue. [ID: nL3N0Z249F]
(Reporting By Anjuli Davies; Editing by Keith Weir)