U.S. domestic M&A climbs 60 pct year-on-year

China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
LONDON May 10 U.S. domestic mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activity is up 60 percent so far this year at $303.5 billion compared with the same time last year, Thomson Reuters data showed on Friday.
Recent deals include the $6.8 billion buyout of BMC Software by a group led by Bain Capital and Golden Gate Capital and Inergy Midstream's $2.3 billion purchase of Crestwood Midstream Partners.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch tops the ranking of U.S. domestic M&A advisors with $124.2 billion from 21 deals this year followed by JP Morgan and Barclays.
* Says to invest more than 1.3 billion yuan ($188.47 million)in research and engineering centre in China's Nanjing city by end-2020 ($1 = 6.8978 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)
CHICAGO/LOS ANGELES, April 7 To meet increasing demand for meat raised without certain antibiotics, top U.S. chicken company Tyson Foods Inc and rival producers are turning to sanitizing wipes, bacteria-reducing fog and even oregano to keep birds healthy.