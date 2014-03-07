Global IPO activity jumps 70 percent in 2014

LONDON, March 7 Global activity in initial
public offerings (IPOs) has leaped 70 percent to hit $28.2
billion in 2014 so far, compared with the same period last year,
Thomson Reuters data showed on Friday.
Firms have sought to cash in on strong equity markets, and
the listing rush looks set to continue with the IPOs of
Denmark's ISS, Britain's Pets at Home and U.S.
investment bank Moelis all in the pipeline.
The bidding saga surrounding France's SFR
has helped raise the level of European mergers
and acquisitions (M&A) activity to $117.9 billion in 2014 to
date, up almost two-thirds on the same time last year.
Morgan Stanley has the biggest global share of mergers and
acquisitions announced in the year so far, with 49 deals
totalling $188.8 billion.