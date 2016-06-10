SWF acquisitions rise 62 percent, highest level since 2008

| LONDON, June 10
LONDON, June 10 The value of acquisitions
involving sovereign wealth funds has risen 62 percent to $28.6
billion in the year to date, the highest level since 2008,
Thomson Reuters data showed on Friday.
The Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), a sovereign wealth
fund, this week agreed to buy a 43-storey Singapore office tower
for $2.5 billion from the world's largest asset manager
Blackrock, adding to a flurry of mergers and acquisitions (M&A)
by sovereign wealth funds.
Industrials, financials and real estate account for nearly
80 percent of year-to-date sovereign wealth fund M&A activity,
up from 33 percent a year ago, the data showed.
Australian assets accounted for 43 percent of the activity,
followed by China and Singapore with 30 percent and 11 percent
of target activity respectively.
The Australian figure has been inflated by the involvement
of a number of sovereign wealth funds in the planned $6.6
billion takeover of ports and rail freight giant Asciano Ltd
..
Sovereign wealth fund assets increased by $200 billion in
the year to March 2016 and stood at $6.51 trillion despite
recent market volatility and low oil prices, data from research
provider Preqin showed.
With oil prices languishing and market volatility
increasing, SWFs have been looking to diversify their reserves
and to find new growth areas.
Worldwide M&A deals have fallen 20 percent to $1.36 trillion
so far this year compared with last year, after hitting a record
high in 2015. Oil prices, worries about slowing growth in China
and Britain's looming referendum on European Union membership
have weighed on sentiment.
European M&A activity, which lagged the U.S. in 2015, has
hit $287 billion so far this year, down 23 percent, whist U.S.
M&A is down 20 percent at $571 billion.
Goldman Sachs holds the top spot in the global M&A
league tables followed by Morgan Stanley and Bank of
America Merrill Lynch.
(Reporting By Anjuli Davies; Editing by Keith Weir)