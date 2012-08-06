M&A stars the Zaoui brothers pair up for new firm

LONDON Aug 6 Brothers Michael and Yoel Zaoui,
two top London investment bankers, rivals in M&A for many years,
may work together via a company they have set up called Zaoui
Capital, according to Companies House filings.
It is not clear, however, whether the Zaoui brothers will
focus on M&A advisory, or indeed whether they would formally
launch Zaoui Capital as a firm any time soon.
Goldman Sachs veteran Yoel Zaoui retired from the
bank, where he was global co-head of mergers and acquisitions,
in April, four years after Michael ended his long dealmaking
career at Morgan Stanley.
Sources close to Yoel Zaoui said at the time of his
retirement from Goldman that he was keen for a new challenge.
Yoel's departure had fuelled speculation the brothers,
long-time advisers to some of the world's top companies, could
join forces and set up a so-called "boutique" firm, like many
top investment bankers now striking out on their own.
Several big banking names have in the last decade created
their own small firms, hoping to bring clients with them.
M&A boutique Moelis, set up by UBS alumnus Ken
Moelis, and Perella Weinberg, formed by Joseph Perella of Morgan
Stanley and Peter Weinberg of Goldman Sachs among others, are
among some of the prominent firms now competing with top
investment banks.
The filing at Companies House in London name Yoel and
Michael Zaoui as the two members of a company called Zaoui
Capital, although the documents did not provide a description of
the business.
Yoel and Michael Zaoui could not immediately be reached for
comment.
Finance industry journal Financial News first reported the
creation of the new firm.