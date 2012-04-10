Europe's shrunken banks lose grip on deal fees

| LONDON, April 10
LONDON, April 10 Banks making deep cuts to
balance sheets, like French lenders, slipped behind rivals in
their share of shrinking global investment banking fees in the
first quarter, according to Thomson Reuters data.
In a sign of the upheaval gripping the industry, even top
banks like JPMorgan, the top fee earner, gave up market
share in a weak three months for mergers and acquisitions and
stock listings.
Overall global investment banking fees shrank to $17.6
billion for the quarter, down 14.4 percent on a year ago.
Banks slashing risky assets most aggressively - largely
European banks grappling with stricter capital rules and the
fallout from the euro zone debt crisis - were among those losing
the most ground, the data showed.
BNP Paribas, which ranked as a top 10 firm by
global investment bank fees in the first quarter last year, fell
four places as its fee income shrank over 26 percent.
Credit Agricole, which is axing more than 2,000
jobs at its investment bank and pulling out of some lending and
trading activities, fell the furthest, tumbling six places to
25th.
Societe Generale dropped behind specialist
investment bank Lazard and Canada's TD Securities.
Banks are retreating from some lending businesses but in the
process have surrendered funding relationships which can help
generate fees for other types of transactions, like M&A deals.
Investment banks have been trying to juggle these dynamics
to hit on a viable business model under tighter regulations, a
scenario that could radically alter the hierarchy among rival
firms.
Cyclical pressures has added to problems but a pick-up in
dealmaking could help firms make up lost ground later in the
year.
Some firms fell behind even though they are not cutting
quite so aggressively.
Fees at Britain's Barclays slid over 30 percent,
the steepest drop among all top 25 investment banks. But it
stayed among the top 10 players.
U.S. banks retain a firm grip on the top five investment
banking fees spots globally, and income from deals in the
Americas fell less dramatically than in Europe, the Middle East
and Africa, where fees tumbled over 20 percent from a year ago.
But powerhouse Goldman Sachs lost ground, while Citi
, one of the U.S. banks worst hit in the 2008 financial
crisis, was the only U.S. top five firm to gain market share in
the first quarter of 2012.
NEWCOMERS GAIN GROUND
While the biggest banks shed market share in a lacklustre
first quarter - in which a pick-up in bond deals was a rare
bright spot - those grabbing it included firms that hired while
others cut last year.
Banks with roots in commodities-rich countries like Canada
have done well in regions like Europe, where they have been
targeting their hiring sprees as they look to win business from
ailing local lenders.
As well as Canada's TD, which pushed into the top 25, peer
RBC Capital Markets lifted global investment bank fees
by nearly 60 percent as it closed in on a top 10 ranking.
Japanese banks such as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group
also benefited from a European retreat.
However Japan's Nomura gave up market share. It has
expanded in Europe and the United States more aggressively than
its domestic peers, and rising costs have forced it to cut back.