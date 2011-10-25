Trading woes spread to Europe's banks, pay holds up

LONDON Oct 25 The worst market turmoil for three years savaged debt and equities trading at UBS and Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) in the third quarter, but although there is no recovery in sight, banker pay at both institutions appears to be holding up.

The first glimpse of European investment banks' performance in the third quarter echoed the weak performance of their U.S. rivals and makes for grim reading.

Both Deutsche Bank and UBS said the market backdrop was the worst they had faced since 2008 as sovereign debt worries in the euro zone escalated.

Foreign exchange and commodities activity held up, but capital markets income was hurt by an absence of companies raising funds. Advisory revenues were down 12 percent across the two banks from the previous quarter.

Equity and bond trading revenues were hit hard even at two of the biggest players in each of these areas, falling below already low expectations.

At Switzerland's UBS, a top flight equities bank even though the unit was stung by $2.3 billion rogue trading loss in September, revenues in equities tumbled 40 percent from the second quarter.

Analysts at Espirito Santo had predicted a fall of 25 percent, in line with the average decline seen at U.S. banks last week.

Deutsche Bank, a big debt house, pointed to weakness in credit and rates as the main drag on fixed income sales and trading, where quarterly revenues dropped 35 percent.

With slow headway made to date by European banks and politicians in solving a deepening debt crisis in the region, the trends will continue to weigh in the fourth quarter.

Sergio Ermotti, UBS's interim Chief Executive, warned of trading activity "unlikely to improve materially" without a swift resolution to the economic woes.

Compensation patterns showed a less steep fall than revenue, indicating banks are ready to pay the staff it is not laying off.

Personnel expenses at UBS's investment bank fell to 1.3 billion Swiss francs ($1,13 billion), down 11 percent on the second quarter -- compared to a 42 percent fall in income to 1.5 billion francs.

Its ratio of pay costs to revenue was 94 percent, up from 59 percent in the second quarter, even though the rogue scandal-hit bank had been expected to rein in pay harder than rivals.

"It's quite extraordinary. It also suggests that their impending restructuring may not be that aggressive -- if they are about to hose down the investment bank, why accrue so much pay for staff?" said one analyst, who declined to be named.

Deutsche Bank only disclosed overall expenses in its investment bank, which fell 10 percent from the second quarter, compared to a 27 percent drop in net revenues.

For UBS results click on ($1 = 0.885 Swiss Francs) (Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by Andrew Callus)