Gadgets add complexity to brutal bank layoffs

| LONDON
LONDON Oct 23 In the high-tech, gadget-addicted
world of investment banking, layoffs are becoming more complex
and brutal as firms try to stop sensitive data leaving with
employees.
Sackings are usually swift, with bankers escorted out, a few
belongings thrown into boxes and Blackberries and phones
disabled the minute they get their marching orders.
But weeks of trawling through old emails and planning
software lockdowns now precede and follow the job cuts that are
happening in thousands, adding a new layer of indignity to the
process.
"It used to be that you would take away any access to the
building and maybe prevent someone from lifting their Rolodex,"
said Stephen Bonner, a former Barclays executive now a partner
in the information protection business at consultancy KPMG.
"Now there is extensive compliance, with for example reviews
of the last six months of email activity, for signs of a large
amount of material being sent to personal accounts."
Companies have to make sure they can block access to work
systems that employees may be using on their own computers,
while occasionally calling in lawyers to ask fired staff to
destroy data they may have already downloaded.
The crackdown has taken on new relevance after a series of
banking scandals such as the rigging of Libor interest rates.
Records of emails and voice mails underpinned a case by
regulators against Barclays for manipulating Libor, which was
settled in June.
Layoffs in banking have long been a particularly brutal
affair, justified by firms because of the sensitive information
handled by deal advisers and traders.
Anecdotes abound about the half-eaten sandwiches left behind
by colleagues called to a meeting with their manager and human
resources, never to return. Those allowed to collect their
belongings often do so with a security escort.
More bankers are likely to get a taste of the dismissal
procedures in the coming months as economic woes hurt revenue.
Deutsche Bank and Nomura have been among
those shrinking headcount again recently, with layoffs at major
players adding up to well over 130,000 since 2011.
PRACTICE RUN
With hundreds of bankers sometimes leaving on the same day
in big redundancy rounds, the huge IT operations take meticulous
planning, sometimes with unnerving consequences for staff.
One analyst laid off last year along with his team said
their Blackberries stopped working for 15 minutes a week before
they were unexpectedly laid off. In retrospect they believed it
had been a practice run.
"That made us feel a bit sick," the former analyst said,
speaking on condition of anonymity.
But recurring incidents of data theft, and other breaches
and scandals mean banks will likely only step up their checks.
"I've never yet run one investigation during a round of
redundancies where we haven't found things that were concerning
for the company," Bonner at KPMG said.
A former Goldman Sachs computer programmer was
recently charged with stealing a high-frequency trading code
from the firm before leaving for a job at a start-up.
Systems sweeps can extend to looking for signs of downloads
onto memory sticks in the months before an employee's departure.
Banks store valuable client data in relationship management
systems for example, listing intimate details of their every
transaction, which junior bankers could try to take with them.
While preventing these breaches is not always possible,
banks will notify each other if they believe former employees
have taken data they were not entitled to and collaborate
between firms, Bonner said.
As in other industries, there is also the risk that a
disgruntled, fired employee will return to his desk and send off
angry company-wide emails -- but worse can happen too.
A computer programmer at U.S. mortgage association Fannie
Mae was convicted in 2010 for planting a computer virus designed
to destroy all the data on its servers the day he was fired.
WEDDED TO GADGETS
Most bankers do leave on good terms, however -- usually a
condition to getting a generous redundancy payout.
But although many concede big packages are the trade-off for
working in such a cut-throat world, the impersonal format of
layoffs is still tough, and dependence on technology such as
Blackberries has made things worse.
Being suddenly cut off from the systems so many are wedded
to can exacerbate the feelings of worthlessness and bereavement
people experience during redundancy, psychologists say.
"People are handed these gadgets and tools...and it becomes
entrenched in their way of being," said Michael Sinclair of the
City Psychology Group. "It's what they do at night times, and
it's about 'who am I'."
The lack of a human connection in banking redundancies can
add to the problem, he said, as does the stigma attached to
seeking counseling, which can be seen as a weakness.
But the large scale of redundancies at banks and their
frequency, correlated to cycles of rising and falling markets,
make it unlikely they will be handled any differently, despite
efforts to give employees and managers more training to cope
since the 2008 financial crisis.
"The only other way in is the more personal way, and I don't
know how one could do that," said Kirsty Tifft from The Career
Psychologist, who previously worked in finance, including at
Morgan Stanley and Merrill Lynch.
"Once you go down that route, you have to invest a lot of
time. When hundreds of people leave on the same day, it's hard
to see how that could be managed."