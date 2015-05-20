Investment banks' revenue rise 9 percent in first quarter -survey

* Q1 revenue rose 9 pct
* Fixed income, currencies and commodities revenue up 5 pct
* Equities revenue up 20 pct
* IBD revenue up 5 pct
By Anjuli Davies
LONDON, May 20 Revenue at the world's 10 largest
investment banks rose 9 percent to $44.9 billion in the first
quarter compared to a year ago, as financial market volatility
and central bank stimulus measures boosted profits, a survey
showed on Wednesday.
Trading in fixed income, currencies and commodities (FICC)
divisions, which are particularly exposed to economic
conditions, were the outperformers, up 5 percent on a constant
dollar basis to $22.5 billion, compared with $22.1 billion a
year earlier, data from industry analytics firm Coalition shows.
Revenues from FICC have slumped in recent years on the back
of tougher regulations and low market volatility, that has
prompted investment banks to reshape themselves, shedding staff
and exiting certain business lines.
Since 2009 revenues in FICC, which make up about half of
investment banks' revenues, have declined by about 50 percent at
the top 10 investment banks globally, data from Coalition shows.
A pickup in activity has so far not translated into a
pick-up in hiring. Across all the investment banks tracked by
Coalition, which include Bank of America Merrill Lynch,
Barclays, BNP Paribas, Citi, Credit
Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs
, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley and
UBS, headcount dipped 4 percent. Since 2011, headcount
has fallen by around 20 percent.
After a normal April, May is proving to be relatively weak
for revenue from FICC that could continue into June and see
revenues in that division slump 25 percent, JPMorgan analysts
said on Tuesday. The first quarter is typically the strongest
for investment banks as cash is put to work.
Revenue from banks' equity businesses were another bright
spot, rising 20 percent on a constant dollar basis to $12.5
billion, compared to $10.8 billion a year earlier, driven by
robust volumes and a rebound in market sentiment.
Investment banking divisions, which advise on mergers and
acquisitions (M&A) and equity and debt underwriting saw a 5
percent increase in revenues to $9.8 billion in the first
quarter, as dealmaking activity and a surge in cross-border deal
volumes drove strong profits.
Debt capital markets activity, however, declined 14 percent
as revenues from leverage loan issuance decreased significantly,
particularly in the Americas.
(Reporting by Anjuli Davies, editing by Louise Heavens)