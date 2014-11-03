Deflation a growing possibility -Bill Gross

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 3 Bond investing guru Bill Gross
on Monday warned that deflation remains a growing possibility
despite aggressive monetary policies by central banks around the
world.
In his second investment outlook letter since quitting
Pimco, the bond firm he co-founded more than four decades ago,
to join Janus Capital Group in September, Gross said
history shows that economies experience periods of both
inflation and deflation, and both "are the enemies of stability
and growth."
"Prices change - and while they usually go up these days,
sometimes they do not. We are at such a moment of uncertainty,"
Gross wrote in his November outlook, released Monday morning.
The roughly $7 trillion pumped into the financial system
since the financial crisis by the world's three biggest central
banks has succeeded mostly in lifting asset prices rather than
the cost of goods and workers' wages, he said.
"Prices go up, but not the right prices," Gross wrote.
Gross, who oversees the Janus Global Unconstrained Bond
Fund, noted how Alibaba soared from $68 (per share) on opening
day to $92 (per share) in the first minute, but other prices
including wages "simply sit there for years on end."
"One economy (the financial one) thrives while the other
economy (the real one) withers," he said.
The U.S. Federal Reserve, Bank of Japan and European Central
Bank all have engaged in multiple rounds of extraordinary policy
initiatives since the 2008 crisis in a bid to stabilize their
economies and create a moderate amount of inflation. Results
have largely been disappointing, with none of the three
succeeding in guiding their preferred measures of inflation to
their target levels of around 2 percent.
"They've made a damn fine attempt at it - have they not?"
Gross wrote. "Four trillion dollars in the U.S., two trillion
U.S. dollar equivalents in Japan, and a trillion U.S. dollars
coming from the ECB's (Mario) Draghi in the eurozone."
"Not working like it used to, the trillions seem to seep
through the sandy loam of investment and innovation straight
into the cement mixer of the marketplace."
(Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Dan Burns)