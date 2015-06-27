U.S. bond managers play defense ahead of expected Fed rate hike

CHICAGO, June 26 The managers of some of America's biggest bond funds are trying to protect their portfolios from the effects of a potential interest rate hike by cutting exposure to emerging markets, boosting liquidity and reducing duration.

The managers, who spoke to Reuters on the sidelines of the Morningstar Investment Conference in Chicago, said they worry about an anticipated rate hike by the Federal Reserve later this year, which would be the U.S. central bank's first since 2006. Some also said they are positioning themselves to buy bonds if prices prove attractive after such a hike.

Laird Landmann, manager of the $66 billion Metropolitan West Total Return bond fund, said the fund has sold out of a $1 billion position in emerging market debt over the past year on concerns those countries' economies could be hurt as money left for higher-paying U.S. bonds.

"If you're overweight, you're going to get hammered," he said during a panel discussion, referring to managers with too much risk.

With Fed policy makers having indicated they plan to raise interest rates once they deem the U.S. economy strong enough, fixed-income managers must predict what would such hikes would mean to the prices of bonds in their portfolios.

A plunge in values could lead to net withdrawals by investors and perhaps force managers to sell to meet redemptions.

Through June 24 investors added $69.3 billion to U.S. bond funds, according to data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper unit. That included $60.6 billion in net deposits to taxable bond funds, a major sector that would face volatility if bond investors grew nervous.

Executives from Pacific Investment Management Company LLC, known as Pimco, said they have taken steps like building up liquidity in their funds, which can entail selling bonds and holding on to cash.

LOOKING TO SHORTER DURATION

Marc Seidner, a member of Pimco's investment committee, said the average duration of holdings in the Pimco Unconstrained Bond Fund has been cut to a negative 0.75 year since last year by using short positions. A year ago it had a positive duration of about three years.

Seidner said he is looking to protect the fund from rate hikes but also wants to be ready to jump in if those hikes lead to buying opportunities. "That's where you have to have some dry powder," he said.

Rick Rieder, chief investment officer of fundamental fixed income for BlackRock Inc, said BlackRock also has cut duration in some cases, betting that Fed interest rate hikes will mainly affect bonds with maturities of three years or less.

Duration is a measure of a portfolio's sensitivity to interest rate changes: the greater the duration the more that higher interest rates will hurt a fund's value.

Darrell Riley, a member of T. Rowe Price's Asset Allocation Group, which oversees about $200 billion, said the group has been adding high-yield bonds over the past year because of their shorter duration.

Not all managers are pulling back. John Bellows, portfolio manager for the $14.7 billion Western Asset Management Core Plus bond fund, said it has maintained a longer duration than peers and kept a position in emerging markets debt. Western expects only moderate rate increases that will leave those bonds still paying higher yields than U.S. debt, he said.

Other managers seemed more defensive. Janus Capital's chief investment officer for fixed income, Gibson Smith, said funds like Janus' Flexible Bond Fund, have been adding safer instruments like U.S. Treasuries.

"Knowing we're in the late stage of the credit cycle, it warrants being a little more cautious," Smith said. (Reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by Richard Valdmanis and Leslie Adler)