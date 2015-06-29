RPT-U.S. bond managers play defense ahead of expected Fed rate hike

| CHICAGO, June 26
CHICAGO, June 26 The managers of some of
America's biggest bond funds are trying to protect their
portfolios from the effects of a potential interest rate hike by
cutting exposure to emerging markets, boosting liquidity and
reducing duration.
The managers, who spoke to Reuters on the sidelines of the
Morningstar Investment Conference in Chicago, said they worry
about an anticipated rate hike by the Federal Reserve later this
year, which would be the U.S. central bank's first since 2006.
Some also said they are positioning themselves to buy bonds if
prices prove attractive after such a hike.
Laird Landmann, manager of the $66 billion Metropolitan West
Total Return bond fund, said the fund has sold out of
a $1 billion position in emerging market debt over the past year
on concerns those countries' economies could be hurt as money
left for higher-paying U.S. bonds.
"If you're overweight, you're going to get hammered," he
said during a panel discussion, referring to managers with too
much risk.
With Fed policy makers having indicated they plan to raise
interest rates once they deem the U.S. economy strong enough,
fixed-income managers must predict what would such hikes would
mean to the prices of bonds in their portfolios.
A plunge in values could lead to net withdrawals by
investors and perhaps force managers to sell to meet
redemptions.
Through June 24 investors added $69.3 billion to U.S. bond
funds, according to data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper unit. That
included $60.6 billion in net deposits to taxable bond funds, a
major sector that would face volatility if bond investors grew
nervous.
Executives from Pacific Investment Management Company LLC,
known as Pimco, said they have taken steps like building up
liquidity in their funds, which can entail selling bonds and
holding on to cash.
LOOKING TO SHORTER DURATION
Marc Seidner, a member of Pimco's investment committee, said
the average duration of holdings in the Pimco Unconstrained Bond
Fund has been cut to a negative 0.75 year since last
year by using short positions. A year ago it had a positive
duration of about three years.
Seidner said he is looking to protect the fund from rate
hikes but also wants to be ready to jump in if those hikes lead
to buying opportunities. "That's where you have to have some
dry powder," he said.
Rick Rieder, chief investment officer of fundamental fixed
income for BlackRock Inc, said BlackRock also has cut
duration in some cases, betting that Fed interest rate hikes
will mainly affect bonds with maturities of three years or less.
Duration is a measure of a portfolio's sensitivity to
interest rate changes: the greater the duration the more that
higher interest rates will hurt a fund's value.
Darrell Riley, a member of T. Rowe Price's Asset Allocation
Group, which oversees about $200 billion, said the group has
been adding high-yield bonds over the past year because of their
shorter duration.
Not all managers are pulling back. John Bellows, portfolio
manager for the $14.7 billion Western Asset Management Core Plus
bond fund, said it has maintained a longer duration
than peers and kept a position in emerging markets debt. Western
expects only moderate rate increases that will leave those bonds
still paying higher yields than U.S. debt, he said.
Other managers seemed more defensive. Janus Capital's
chief investment officer for fixed income, Gibson Smith,
said funds like Janus' Flexible Bond Fund, have been
adding safer instruments like U.S. Treasuries.
"Knowing we're in the late stage of the credit cycle, it
warrants being a little more cautious," Smith said.
(Reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by Richard Valdmanis and
Leslie Adler)