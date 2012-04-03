BlackRock ramps up global EM debt team

LONDON, April 3 (IFR) - BlackRock has poached seven emerging
markets fund managers from BNP Paribas Investment Partners to
ramp up its global efforts in the asset class.
The hires include Sergio Trigo Paz, who was chief investment
officer of BNP's emerging markets fixed income business, to head
BlackRock's efforts. Imran Hussain, who has been running the
firm's emerging markets fixed income business, will leave after
a transition period.
Peter Fisher, senior managing director and global head of
fixed income at BlackRock said the hires complement last year's
appointment of Joel Kim from ING Investment Management as head
of Asia-Pacific fixed income.
"We were punching below our weight principally in terms of
assets but also the size of our emerging markets team," said
Fisher in explaining the hires. BlackRock has about USD4bn of
assets under management through exclusive emerging markets
mandates.
He added: "We've been building our emerging markets
capabilities and this is the next step." Trigo Paz and the team
will be based in London where their remit will be to invest in
hard currency, local currency and corporate emerging markets
assets across the globe.
"They are one of the leading teams out there," said Fisher.
"I like they way they complement our other fixed income
processes."
Fisher added that Trigo Paz and Kim will decide on how the
business develops, including whether to hire portfolio managers
based in Latin America.
As well as Trigo Paz the other hires are Raphael Marechal,
Chris Kelly, Laurent Develay, Michel Aubenas, Jane Yu and
Ernesto Bettoni. The team managed about USD6bn of assets at
BNPP.