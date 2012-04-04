BNPP IP reacts to BlackRock emerging markets raid

LONDON, April 4 (IFR) - BNP Paribas Investment Partners has responded to the departure of several members of its emerging markets fixed income team by putting Guy Williams in charge of the business.

Williams was already chief investment officer at its subsidiary fixed income manager, Fischer Francis Trees & Watts. He is now also responsible for BNPP IP's worldwide emerging markets debt strategies managed out of London.

A statement from the firm reiterated its commitment to the asset class, adding its priority was to hire.

Yesterday, BlackRock announced that it had poached seven members of the BNPP IP team including Sergio Trigo Paz, who was CIO for emerging markets fixed income.

BNPP IP manages over EUR4.5bn of emerging market fixed income assets.