New U.S. funds would mimic ADRs but cut currency risk -filing

NEW YORK, June 14 An investment company is
planning to offer a novel kind of fund that would offer U.S.
investors direct access to foreign stocks, while tamping down
the risk of currency declines, regulatory filings showed on
Wednesday.
Companies based outside the United States, such as Toyota
Motor Corp, British American Tobacco plc and
Royal Dutch Shell plc, currently offer access to their
shares on U.S. exchanges through what are known as American
depositary receipts (ADRs).
Those ADRs allow U.S. investors easily to trade foreign
stocks, but the securities also gain or lose value based on the
performance of their home currency against the dollar. That
means a Toyota ADR traded in the United States could fall even
if the Japan-listed stock stays flat - if the yen declines
against the dollar.
Over three years, for instance, British investors have
gained 8.8 percent investing in Royal Dutch Shell, but the
dollar-denominated ADRs have returned negative 18.7 percent,
owing to the British pound's dive.
Precidian Funds LLC is planning to offer U.S. investors
access to Toyota, Royal Dutch Shell, British American Tobacco
and each of 15 other largely blue-chip stocks in a fund
structure that could eliminate the risk of a falling foreign
currency hurting the stock price.
That said, investors using the products could also miss out
on the benefits of a rising foreign currency.
In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission, the Bedminster, New Jersey-based company proposed
offering each stock as its own "ADRPLUS" exchange-traded fund.
Unlike most funds, the ADRPLUS would use a legal structure
like that used by gold-owning ETFs that could allow it to hold
just one ADR and the derivatives it needs to hedge currencies.
The filings did not disclose fees, ticker symbols, a
scheduled launch date or a listing venue.
Precidian's chief officer, Daniel McCabe, declined to
comment.
(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Eric Meijer)