Soros Fund Management exits its bet on Herbalife

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 16 Soros Fund Management, one of
the hedge funds industry's most closely watched investors,
exited its bet on Herbalife, the nutrition company that
rival investor William Ackman has called a fraud.
Soros, which has been betting on Herbalife for roughly two
years, said in a regulatory filing that it liquidated its
position by selling nearly 2 million shares during the third
quarter. Soros oversees the private fortune of investor and
philanthropist George Soros and his family.
While Soros himself is no longer making investment calls,
the firm's involvement in Herbalife nonetheless drew battle
lines between the hedge fund industry's elder statesmen and one
of its new stars.
Soros and Carl Icahn supported the nutrition and weight loss
company while Ackman has accused Herbalife of running a pyramid
scheme in which members are paid more for recruiting new members
than for selling the product. Herbalife denies the allegations.
Nearly a year ago, during the fourth quarter of 2014, Soros
added to its Herbalife position, owning 3.4 million shares at
the end of December. Fund managers are required tell the
government what they owned 45 days after the end of the quarter.
For Soros and other holders the bet on Herbalife has likely
been a profitable one with the shares having climbed 43 percent
in the last 52 weeks alone.
Balyasny Asset Management, Angelo Gordon & Company and
Partner Fund Management have also exited their positions. AHL
Partners and Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Company also exited
their positions, regulatory filings show.
Although the filings are backward looking and do not show
what funds own at this point, they are still widely watched as
the battle over the future of Herbalife heats up.
Ackman, who announced a $1 billion short position against
the company nearly three years ago and promised to take his bet
"to the end of the earth," has lost money on this bet again this
year as the stock has climbed 46.5 percent since January.
Ackman's fund has lost more than 20 percent this year after
having gained 40 percent last year.
To be sure Herbalife had supporters as well and during the
third quarter as funds including AJO, Serengeti Asset Management
and Route One Investment Company added to their positions.
Icahn kept his position steady at 17 million shares.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)