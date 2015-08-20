U.S.-based Treasury funds attract highest weekly inflow since April - Lipper

NEW YORK Aug 20 Investors in U.S.-based funds
poured $1.3 billion into funds that specialize in U.S.
Treasuries in the week ended Aug. 19, marking the funds' biggest
weekly inflows since mid-April, data from Thomson Reuters'
Lipper service showed on Thursday.
Taxable bond funds overall attracted their first inflows in
four weeks at $606 million. Funds that specialize in
investment-grade corporate bonds posted a fourth straight week
of withdrawals at $1.1 billion.
Stock funds posted $276 million in outflows after attracting
$936 million in inflows the prior week. Funds that specialize in
emerging market shares posted $653 million in outflows to mark a
fourth straight week of withdrawals.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione, editing by G Crosse)