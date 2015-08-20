UPDATE 1-U.S.-based Treasury funds see highest inflow since April -Lipper

(Adds head of Americas Research at Lipper, table)
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Aug 20 Investors in U.S.-based funds
poured $1.3 billion into funds that specialize in U.S.
Treasuries in the week ended Aug. 19, marking the funds' biggest
weekly inflows since mid-April, data from Thomson Reuters'
Lipper service showed on Thursday.
Taxable bond funds overall attracted their first inflows in
four weeks at $606 million. Funds that specialize in
investment-grade corporate bonds posted a fourth straight week
of withdrawals at $1.1 billion.
"After China's recent yuan devaluation, investors may have
less conviction that the Federal Reserve is nearing a rate
hike," Jeff Tjornehoj, head of Americas Research at Lipper, a
Thomson Reuters company, said about the flight to quality in
bonds.
China's yuan dropped by a cumulative 4.4 percent
against the U.S. dollar last week, causing waves around the
world as authorities in Beijing battle a slowdown in the world's
second-biggest economy.
U.S.-based money market funds attracted $5.4 billion of
inflows over the weekly period, the category's third straight
week of inflows.
"With equity markets off their summer highs, I get the sense
investors are parking new money on the sidelines but otherwise
letting things roll," Tjornehoj added.
Stock funds posted $276 million in outflows after attracting
$936 million in inflows the prior week. Funds that specialize in
emerging market shares posted $653 million in outflows to mark a
fourth straight week of withdrawals.
For their part, U.S.-based emerging markets equity funds
posted cash withdrawals of $653 million to mark their fourth
straight week of outflows. U.S.-based emerging markets debt
portfolios had $396 million, their sixth straight week of
outflows, Lipper said.
The trend toward equities outside of the United States
continued. U.S.-based non-domestic-focused stock funds attracted
$1.9 billion of inflows, their fifth straight week of inflows,
Lipper said. U.S.-based domestic-focused stock funds posted $2.2
billion of outflows, their fifth straight week of cash
withdrawals, Lipper added.
The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the
week, including exchange-traded funds (in $ billions):
Sector Flow Chg % Assets Assets Count
($Bil) ($Bil)
All Equity Funds -0.276 -0.01 5,259.201 11,839
Domestic Equities -2.169 -0.06 3,788.240 8,506
Non-Domestic 1.893 0.13 1,470.961 3,333
Equities
All Taxable Bond 0.606 0.03 2,318.112 6,118
Funds
All Money Market 5.381 0.23 2,362.514 1,246
Funds
All Municipal 0.044 0.01 345.496 1,498
Bond Funds
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Jennifer Ablan and James
Dalgleish)