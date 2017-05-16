Several top fund managers trim Allergan stakes in 1st quarter

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK May 15 Six closely watched investors
sliced their stakes in Allergan Plc during the first
quarter, recent regulatory disclosures show, cutting what had
been one of the years' best performing health stocks that has
stumbled in recent days.
Billionaire investor Carl Icahn sold out of the
pharmaceutical giant entirely, while Farallon Capital Management
LLC, David Tepper's Appaloosa LP and Seth Klarman's Baupost
Group LLC were among those trimming their stakes by as much as
32 percent, according to regulatory filings.
Paulson & Co Inc and Leon Cooperman's Omega Advisors Inc
also pulled back on the stock during the quarter, their filings
showed.
The Botox-maker recorded a strong rally in early February
after seeing strong sales, but it posted a first-quarter loss
last week as it took a nearly $2 billion write-down on the value
of its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.
William Blair & Co LLC analysts Tim Lugo and Raju Prasad
said in a note last week that the company's eye care business
also faced some potential challenges this year.
President Donald Trump and his Republican party are pushing
for a tax reform that could include a border-adjustment measure
to satisfy Trump's interest in promoting U.S. manufacturing by
taxing imports and exempting export revenues from taxation.
Allergan Chief Executive Brent Saunders has said he does not
anticipate U.S. tax reforms this year but that an import tax
could hurt the Dublin-based drugmaker.
Omega and Paulson offered no comment, while the other four
investors did not respond to inquiries from Reuters. Allergan
declined to comment.
Shares in Allergan were up 13.77 percent in the first
quarter.
The quarterly disclosures of manager stock holdings with the
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in what are known as
13F filings, are always intriguing for investors trying to
divine a pattern in what savvy traders are selling and buying.
But relying on the filings to develop an investment strategy
comes with some peril in part because the disclosures are
backward looking and come out 45 days after the end of each
quarter.
Still, the filings offer a glimpse into what stocks fund
managers saw as opportunities for profit.
(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Additional reporting by Lewis
Krauskopf and Carl O'Donnell; Editing by Jennifer Ablan and
Andrew Hay)