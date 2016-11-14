UPDATE 2-Big-name investors remained bearish on financials heading into U.S. election

(Adds details about Berkshire, Appaloosa Management)
By David Randall
NEW YORK Nov 14 Several big-name hedge fund
investors remained significantly underweight financial stocks at
the end of the third quarter, helping sow the seeds of the rally
in bank shares following Donald Trump's surprising victory in
the U.S. presidential race.
Omega Advisors, run by billionaire Leon Cooperman and Steven
Einhorn, dissolved its stake in Citigroup Inc and
significantly cut its positions in Synchrony Financial
during the quarter that ended Sept. 30, according to regulatory
filings. Shares of both companies are up by more than 10 percent
over the last five days.
Third Point LLC, meanwhile, run by billionaire Daniel S.
Loeb, significantly cut its position in Chubb Limited in
the same quarter. Shares of the insurance company are up nearly
4 percent since Trump's victory.
David Tepper's Appaloosa hedge fund firm was one of the few
prominent funds to add to its stake in financials prior to the
election. It added new positions in Bank of America Corp
and Citizens Financial Group Inc, according to
regulatory filings. Shares of Bank of America are up 21.3
percent over the last 5 days, including a 5.5 percent jump
Monday alone.
Warren Buffet's Berkshire Hathaway slightly added to its
position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp and made no
change in its holdings of Wells Fargo & Co despite its
former chief executive, John Stumpf, stepping down on October 12
following a scandal over the company's sales tactics.
TRUMP STIMULUS
Trump's administration is expected to provide a large
financial stimulus through a combination of infrastructure
spending and tax cuts, pushing inflation higher and cutting into
the allure of fixed income. A global selloff in bond markets
wiped out more than $1 trillion in the two days following his
victory.
Financial companies in the S&P 500, which would benefit from
higher interest rates and lighter regulation, are up 11.3
percent over the last week.
The swift move into financial stocks since Election Day
reflects both the anticipation of higher U.S. interest rates and
a push by underperforming fund managers to chase momentum, said
Todd Rosenbluth, director of fund research at New York-based
CFRA Research, formerly called S&P Global Market Intelligence.
The average hedge fund is up 3.6 percent for the year to
date, or about half of the 5.8 percent gain in the broad S&P 500
index.
"The environment has shifted and it's forcing many managers
to start playing catch up," he said.
The quarterly disclosures of manager stock holdings, in what
are known as 13F filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission, are always intriguing for investors trying to divine
a pattern in what savvy traders are selling and buying.
But relying on the filings to develop an investment strategy
comes with some risk because the disclosures are backward
looking and come out 45 days after the end of each quarter.
It is unknown if Omega and Third Point have added to their
position in financials and banks since the end of the third
quarter and ahead of the November post-election financial rally.
Still, the records offer a glimpse into what hedge fund
managers saw as opportunities to make money on the long side.
The filings do not disclose short positions, bets that a stock
will fall in price. And there is also little disclosure on bonds
and other securities that do not trade on exchanges.
