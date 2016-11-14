UPDATE 2-Warren Buffett's Berkshire makes surprise U.S. airline bet

(Adds details of investments, prior USAir investment, other
By Jonathan Stempel and Jeffrey Dastin
NEW YORK Nov 14 Warren Buffett's Berkshire
Hathaway Inc on Monday said it has bought shares in the
four biggest U.S. airlines: American Airlines Group Inc,
Delta Air Lines Inc, Southwest Airlines Co and
United Continental Holdings Inc.
The investments mark an unexpected reversal for Berkshire,
which has avoided the airline sector for nearly two decades
after a troubled investment in the former US Air Group, a
forerunner to American.
They also expand Berkshire's bet on the U.S. economy, and in
particular transportation. Berkshire already owns the BNSF
railroad and the NetJets luxury plane unit, and in January paid
$32.1 billion for aircraft parts maker Precision Castparts.
According to a regulatory filing, Berkshire as of Sept. 30
owned 21.8 million American shares worth $797 million, 6.3
million Delta shares worth $249.3 million, and 4.5 million
United shares worth $237.8 million.
Buffett told CNBC television that Berkshire later invested
in Southwest, and was disclosing that stake to avoid misleading
investors into believing he was avoiding the carrier.
It is unclear whether Buffett or one of his deputies, Todd
Combs and Ted Weschler, invested in the airlines.
Shares often rise when investors perceive that Berkshire has
given them its imprimatur.
Buffett usually handles larger Berkshire investments such as
Kraft Heinz Co, Wells Fargo & Co, Coca-Cola Co
and International Business Machines Corp.
His Omaha, Nebraska-based conglomerate also owns roughly 90
companies such as BNSF, Geico car insurance and Dairy Queen ice
cream.
The airline investments are "really important for investor
confidence" in that sector, said Adam Hackel, an airline analyst
at Imperial Capital LLC in New York.
Berkshire did not respond to requests for comment.
In after-hours trading, American shares rose 3.8 percent,
Delta 3.4 percent, Southwest 3.3 percent and United 2.2 percent.
U.S. airlines have benefited in recent years from lower fuel
costs, labor peace, higher fees from checked bags and other
once-free services, and reduced competition through mergers.
Such factors helped the four largest U.S. carriers post a
record $21.7 billion combined profit in 2015, and command more
than two-thirds of the domestic market.
WRIGHT BROTHERS, WRONG INVESTMENT
Berkshire had ventured into airlines in 1989 when Buffett
bought $358 million of USAir preferred stock, but he quickly
regretted that investment.
In 1997, he told Berkshire shareholders he had misjudged how
USAir would "increasingly feel the effects of an unregulated,
fiercely-competitive market whereas its cost structure was a
holdover from the days when regulation protected profits."
Eleven years later, Buffett felt no better, calling airlines
a capital-intensive business that earned little or no money.
"A durable competitive advantage has proven elusive ever
since the days of the Wright Brothers," he wrote in his February
2008 shareholder letter. "Indeed, if a farsighted capitalist had
been present at Kitty Hawk, he would have done his successors a
huge favor by shooting Orville down."
Buffett nonetheless admitted to having sold the USAir stock,
in 1998, at a "hefty gain."
Orville Wright died in 1948, more than 44 years after he and
his brother Wilbur flew their plane at Kitty Hawk, N.C.
American and Delta said they welcomed Berkshire as an
investor, and American said it "reinforces our view that our
industry has fundamentally changed in a profound and lasting
way."
Southwest declined to comment. United had no immediate
comment.
Berkshire on Monday also disclosed other portfolio changes.
It slashed its stake in Wal-Mart Stores Inc by
roughly two-thirds to 13 million shares. Berkshire had begun
paring its stake in the world's largest retailer earlier this
year, after more than a decade of ownership.
Separately, Berkshire reduced its stake in pipeline operator
Kinder Morgan Inc, and exited an investment in Canadian
oil and gas producer Suncor Energy Inc.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel and Jeffrey Dastin in New York;
editing by Bill Rigby, Bernard Orr)