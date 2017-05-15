Berkshire Hathaway adds to American, Southwest Airlines bets; sheds Fox

NEW YORK May 15 Warren Buffett's Berkshire
Hathaway Inc on Monday said it added to its sizable
investments in American Airlines Group Inc and Southwest
Airlines Co, and shed its stake in Twenty-First Century
Fox Inc.
In a regulatory filing, Berkshire said that in the first
quarter it boosted its stake in American by 8 percent to 49.3
million shares worth $2.08 billion as of March 31, and in
Southwest by 10 percent to 47.7 million shares worth $2.57
billion.
It also shed 8 percent of its holdings in Delta Air Lines
Inc, ending the quarter with 55 million shares worth
$2.53 billion.
Berkshire became one of the largest investors in American,
Delta, Southwest and United Continental Holdings Inc
last year, after Buffett concluded that the industry had become
more efficient, with fewer unsold seats and an ability to charge
for checked bags and other amenities that were once free.
The sale of the Fox stake, which totaled $251 million at
year end, was completed long after the parent of Fox News became
embroiled in a sexual misconduct scandal, but before its
top-rated host Bill O'Reilly left the network.
It is unclear who made the Fox investment for Berkshire.
Smaller equity investments at Berkshire are normally made by
Buffett's deputies Todd Combs and Ted Weschler, who together
recently invested about $21 billion.
