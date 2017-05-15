UPDATE 1-Buffett's Berkshire boosts American, Southwest airline bets; sheds Fox

(Adds details from filing, byline)
By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK May 15 Warren Buffett's Berkshire
Hathaway Inc on Monday said it added to its sizable
investments in American Airlines Group Inc and Southwest
Airlines Co, and shed its stake in Twenty-First Century
Fox Inc.
In a regulatory filing, Berkshire said that in the first
quarter its American stake grew 8 percent to 49.3 million shares
worth $2.08 billion, while its Southwest stake grew 10 percent
to 47.7 million shares worth $2.57 billion.
Berkshire also shed 8 percent of its holdings in Delta Air
Lines Inc, ending March with 55 million shares worth
$2.53 billion.
Buffett became one of the largest investors in American,
Delta, Southwest and United Continental Holdings Inc
last year, reversing his disdain for an industry he once called
a "death trap" for investors.
He told shareholders at Berkshire's annual meeting on May 6
that airlines' business model had improved, with fewer unsold
seats and an ability to charge for checked bags, seat choices
and other amenities that were once free.
Berkshire's sale of its $251 million Fox stake came several
months after the parent of Fox News became embroiled in a sexual
harassment scandal, but before news surfaced that the network
and top-rated host Bill O'Reilly paid about $13 million to
settle harassment claims by five women.
O'Reilly left Fox last month.
It is unclear why Berkshire sold Fox or who made the
investment, which began in 2014.
Smaller equity investments at Berkshire are normally made by
Buffett's deputies Todd Combs and Ted Weschler, who together
recently invested about $21 billion.
Buffett's assistant did not immediately respond to a request
for comment.
Berkshire's stock holdings are closely scrutinized by
investors hoping to learn what has won or lost Buffett's favor.
The Omaha, Nebraska-based conglomerate also owns some 90
businesses including the BNSF railroad, Geico car insurance and
Dairy Queen ice cream.
In Monday's filing, Berkshire also said it owned 129.4
million Apple Inc shares worth $18.6 billion as of
March 31, fewer than the 133 million shares that Buffett had
said Berkshire owned a month earlier.
It is unclear what accounted for the discrepancy.
Berkshire also announced larger stakes in Bank of New York
Mellon Co and satellite radio operator Sirius XM Holdings
Inc, and reduced stakes in International Business
Machines Corp and commercial vehicle parts supplier
Wabco Holdings Inc.
Buffett told CNBC on May 4 he has sold close to one-third of
what had been an 81.2 million share stake in IBM.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Jonathan
Oatis and Phil Berlowitz)