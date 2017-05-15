版本:
Paulson & Co held SPDR Gold Trust shares steady Q1 2017 -filing

NEW YORK May 15 Paulson & Co held its shares unchanged in the world's biggest gold exchange-traded fund in the first quarter of 2017, when gold prices rallied nearly 10 percent, a 13F filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission showed on Monday.

New York-based Paulson & Co, led by longtime gold bull John Paulson, held its stake in SPDR Gold Trust steady at 4.36 million shares valued at $517.6 million at the end of March, the filing showed.

This was up from a value of $477.9 million the fourth quarter of 2016. (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
