UPDATE 2-Paulson holds SPDR Gold holdings steady as bullion rallies

(Adds Jana and CI Investments in paragraphs 5-6, gold price
details)
By Marcy Nicholson
NEW YORK May 15 Paulson & Co held its stake
steady in the world's biggest gold exchange-traded fund while
Soros Fund Management stayed out of the precious metal in the
first quarter of 2017, when bullion prices rallied to
3-1/2-month highs, a filing showed on Monday.
New York-based Paulson & Co, led by longtime gold bull John
Paulson, kept its stake unchanged in SPDR Gold Trust at
4.36 million shares valued at $517.6 million at the end of
March, a regulatory U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
showed.
This was up slightly from a value of $477.9 million in the
fourth quarter of 2016.
Soros Fund Management LLC dissolved its shares in SPDR Gold
Trust in the third quarter of 2016 and then in Barrick Gold Corp
by the end of December, as bullion prices saw their
weakest quarterly performance in 3-1/2 years. The hedge fund did
not take a stake in gold shares in the first three months of
2017, filings showed.
Jana Partners LLC, which dissolved its stake in SPDR Gold
Trust in the second quarter of 2016, also stayed out of the
precious metal.
Earlier this month, CI Investments Inc, an investment
manager of Toronto-based CI Financial Corp, reported that it
increased shares in SPDR Gold Trust and bought shares in Barrick
Gold Corp.
Spot gold prices rallied by nearly 10 percent to
$1,263.80 an ounce during the first quarter of this year as
attention shifted to worries over U.S. President Donald Trump's
policies and political risks posed by elections in Europe.
Gold's safe-haven appeal increased in April, when prices
extended gains to a five-month high at $1,295.42 an ounce, on
rising geopolitical risks after North Korea made what was
believed to be a failed missile test launch.
Prices eased to an eight-week low at $1,213.81 last week,
however, with the U.S. Federal Reserve widely expected to raise
interest rates at its June meeting and as safe-haven demand
faded in the wake of Emmanuel Macron's victory in the French
election.
Paulson kept shares in AngloGold Ashanti Ltd and
IAMGold unchanged in the January-March period, and the
fund slightly decreased its stake in NovaGold Resources Inc
and Randgold Resources Ltd.
(Reporting by Marcy Nicholson; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and
Diane Craft)