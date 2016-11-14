Some hedge funds bet big on health insurers before Trump vote

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 14 Healthcare stocks, including
insurers, are primed for a shot in the arm from a Trump
presidency and some hedge fund managers stand to reap the gains
after making new bets in the sector in the third quarter.
Billionaire investor Daniel Loeb, who recently told clients
that idiosyncratic opportunities have buoyed Third Point's
portfolio this year, invested in insurer Humana Inc
during the third quarter, according to a new filing. Loeb's
hedge fund bought 1.4 million shares of Humana.
Diamond Hill Capital, Samlyn Capital, P. Schoenfeld Asset
Management and Clovis Capital Management also made new bets on
the insurer, although they were far smaller, according to
regulatory filings that show what U.S. stocks investment
managers owned on Sept. 30.
Over the last six weeks, Humana has been one of the sector's
best performers, boasting a 12.16 percent gain since Sept. 30.
Since January, the stock has gained 11 percent, handily
outperforming the S&P 500's 6 percent gain.
Some insurers including UnitedHealth Group Inc and
Anthem Inc had said they are losing money on the
healthcare exchanges created by President Barack Obama's
Affordable Care Act.
With Donald Trump vowing to overturn the law, UnitedHealth
and Anthem have also posted strong gains since the end of the
third quarter. Anthem has climbed 10.5 percent in the last six
weeks with UnitedHealth gaining 9 percent and Aetna Inc posting
a 7.5 percent rise.
Investment managers Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management as
well as Cornerstone Advisors Inc each raised their stakes in
Anthem while Vulcan Value Partners and Two Sigma Investments
increased their bets on UnitedHealth.
Most investment managers released their 13-F filings on
Monday and while the information is backward looking, it is
watched closely by investors for hints of upcoming trends. The
filings also reveal which managers made moves, identifying by
name the investors who may have been behind big gyrations.
Not all investors stuck with the insurers, however, with a
good number trimming their investments in the run-up to the U.S.
election. With most polls calling for Hillary Clinton to win the
White House, some investors were concerned she could impose
greater regulation on drug companies and curb their price hikes.
Hedge fund Adage trimmed its bet on Humana but held onto 1.1
million shares. Arrowgrass Capital Partners cut its bet by
nearly half but still owned 1.9 million shares. And Farallon
Capital Management, founded by Tom Steyer, cut its position by
45 percent to 382,000 shares.
Similarly, shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals, which
drew Clinton's ire during the campaign for enormous price hikes,
continue to drop in the last weeks amid fears about its debt
load. Mutual fund powerhouse Fidelity Investments cut its
Valeant stake by more than half.
But with Trump heading to the White House in January, a
number of investors said healthcare stocks, which had been
undervalued, could now be poised for robust gains.
Since the end of September, biotech company Celgene, whose
blockbuster cancer drug Revlimid helped boost earnings, has
gained 15.4 percent, making it the sector's top performer.
Two Sigma boosted its investment by 200 percent to own 177
million shares.
Carl Icahn, the activist investor, sold most of his shares
in Allergan Plc just a few months after Pfizer walked away from
a plan to merge with the company. Even in the second quarter, a
number of investors had trimmed their holdings in Allergan.
