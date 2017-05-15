HIGHLIGHTS-Big investors boost stakes in Facebook, exit Macy's in 1st qtr

(Adds Tiger Global Management LLC and Omega Advisors Inc)
NEW YORK/BOSTON May 15 Following are some of
the hot stocks and sectors in which hedge fund managers either
took new positions or exited existing positions in the first
quarter.
The moves were revealed in quarterly disclosures of manager
stock holdings, known as 13F filings, with the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission. They are of great interest to investors
looking to ascertain what savvy traders are selling and buying.
Relying on the filings to develop an investment strategy
comes with some peril, however, because the disclosures are
released 45 days after the end of each quarter and may not
reflect current holdings.
The filings do not disclose short positions, or bets that a
stock will fall in price. As a result, the public filings do not
always present a complete picture of a management firm's stock
holdings.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING
Suvretta Capital Management took a new position, buying
539,950 shares. Harvard Management cut its holdings by 70
percent to 158,864 shares.
CLIFFS NATURAL RESOURCES INC
Omega Advisors Inc took a new stake of 1 million shares.
FACEBOOK INC
Farallon Capital took a new position, buying 2.58 million
shares, while Tiger Global Management increased its stake to
705,196 class A shares from 366,800 class A shares. Coatue
Management LLC increased its stake by 567,633 shares to 6.65
million shares. Moore Capital Management increased its stake by
850,492 shares to 1.28 million shares. David Tepper’s Appaloosa
Management cut its stake by 12 percent to 1.9 million shares.
Daniel Loeb’s Third Point cut his stake by 14 percent, selling
500,000 shares.
KATE SPADE & CO
A number of investors put in new positions before handbag
maker Coach Inc in early May announced plans to buy Kate
Spade. Sachem Head Capital Management took a new position,
buying 6.2 million shares.
MACY'S INC
Activist investor Jeff Smith’s Starboard Value exited the
retailer, selling 3 million shares and leading a number of
investors in turning their backs on the company. Renaissance
Technologies exited, selling 2 million shares. Ridgeworth
Capital Management exited by selling 1.27 million shares. Adage
sold 78 percent of its stake, unloading 1.4 million shares.
Marcato Capital Management, another activist fund, exited its
position, selling 697,293 shares.
PLAYA HOTELS AND RESORTS NV
Farallon Capital Management took a new position, buying more
than 30 million shares.
RH, formerly known as RESTORATION HARDWARE
Marcato Capital Management exited, selling 64,552 shares but
OZ Management put in a new position, adding 54,700 shares.
SIGNET JEWELERS
A number of investors trimmed their stakes. Farallon cut its
stake by 13 percent to 126.4 million shares while Marcato
Capital Management cut its holdings by 30 percent to 696,548
shares.
(Reporting By Svea Herbst-Bayliss and Jennifer Ablan; Editing
by Bernard Orr and Steve Orlofsky)