2015年 2月 18日 星期三

Billionaire Carl Icahn added 446,000 eBay shares in 4th qtr

NEW YORK Feb 17 Billionaire activist Carl Icahn slightly boosted his exposure to eBay Inc by roughly $25 million in the fourth quarter, according to a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

Icahn added about 446,000 shares in the quarter, about a 1 percent increase in his overall position, nearly 46 million shares. His stake in the Internet commerce company is worth $2.6 billion.

A year ago, Icahn pushed eBay to separate its fast-growing PayPal payments unit. The company rejected him at the time but in September announced it would spin off PayPal after all. Last month, Icahn signed a settlement with the company to give him a board representation. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
