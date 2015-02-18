Billionaire Carl Icahn added 446,000 eBay shares in 4th qtr

UPDATE 1-Chinese conglomerate HNA takes top stake in Deutsche Bank
* Qatari investors options would give them similar stake (Adds stakeholder details, background)
NEW YORK Feb 17 Billionaire activist Carl Icahn slightly boosted his exposure to eBay Inc by roughly $25 million in the fourth quarter, according to a regulatory filing on Tuesday.
Icahn added about 446,000 shares in the quarter, about a 1 percent increase in his overall position, nearly 46 million shares. His stake in the Internet commerce company is worth $2.6 billion.
A year ago, Icahn pushed eBay to separate its fast-growing PayPal payments unit. The company rejected him at the time but in September announced it would spin off PayPal after all. Last month, Icahn signed a settlement with the company to give him a board representation. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
* Qatari investors options would give them similar stake (Adds stakeholder details, background)
FRANKFURT, May 3 German lighting group Osram said its 2020 targets looked easier to achieve after a strong quarter that led it to raise its full-year targets on Tuesday but it was too early to hike the mid-term goals.
LONDON, May 3 European shares slipped slightly from the 20-month highs they hit in the previous session, as investors locked in some profits following some underwhelming company results.