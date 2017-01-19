UPDATE 1-Ex-Canadian Pacific CEO, activist investor teaming up for CSX stake: source

(Adds details, background)
By Michael Flaherty
Jan 18 Former Canadian Pacific Chief Executive
Hunter Harrison is in advanced talks to team up with a former
Pershing Square Capital partner, seeking to shake up rival
railroad CSX Corp, according to a person familiar with
the matter.
Harrison on Wednesday announced his early departure from
Canadian Pacific, the railway company he led after
activist fund Pershing Square tossed out the previous CEO in a
2012 proxy fight.
The Pershing Square partner who led the Canadian Pacific
investment was Paul Hilal, who last year left the firm to start
his own fund.
Hilal's fund, Mantle Ridge LP, has raised more than $1
billion for a single investment, according to a person familiar
with the matter, with investors committed to locking up their
money for five years.
The investment is expected to be aimed at CSX, with Harrison
seen as playing a similar leadership role to help turn the
company around as he did at Canadian Pacific, the person said.
Harrison confirmed to The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday
that he and Hilal were finalizing a partnership.
CSX, Hilal and Harrison could not be immediately reached for
comment.
(Additional reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru;
editing by Sandra Maler, G Crosse)