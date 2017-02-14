Soros liquidated Barrick Gold shares in Q4 2016 -filing

BRIEF-Mandalay Resources announces completion of revised repurchase offer
* Mandalay Resources - gold exchange revised repurchase offer, consent solicitation in respect of U.S.$60 million principal amount 5.875% secured exchangeable bonds due 2019
NEW YORK Feb 14 Soros Fund Management LLC eliminated its shares in Barrick Gold Corp in the fourth quarter of 2016, 13F-HR filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission showed on Tuesday.
At the end of the third quarter, it had held 2.85 million shares worth $50.5 million. (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
* Mandalay Resources - gold exchange revised repurchase offer, consent solicitation in respect of U.S.$60 million principal amount 5.875% secured exchangeable bonds due 2019
* Patient Home Monitoring releases second quarter financials; posts increase in quarterly revenues, gross profit and adjusted EBITDA, reports positive net profit for the quarter
* Favours growth through acquisition, not greenfield investment (Adds quotes, detail, CHAM dateline)