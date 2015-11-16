Soros checks into Netflix, bids Herbalife adieu

Nov 16 Soros Fund Management, which manages the
investments of billionaire George Soros and his family, took new
stakes in video streaming company Netflix Inc and
casino operator Wynn Resorts Ltd during the third
quarter.
The changes were disclosed in a U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission filing on Monday that detailed Soros' investments as
of Sept. 30.
Soros said it owned 317,534 Netflix shares worth $32.79
million as of that date, and 187,103 Wynn shares worth $9.9
million.
The firm also shed stakes during the quarter in two
companies that have been under fire: 1,968,833 shares of weight
loss and nutritional products company Herbalife Ltd, and
1,302,512 shares of airline United Continental Holdings Inc
.
Herbalife has for nearly three years fended off claims by
hedge fund manager William Ackman, who is shorting its stock,
that it is a pyramid scheme.
Meanwhile, United Chief Executive Jeff Smisek resigned in
September amid probes into the carrier's relationship with the
Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, and his successor
Oscar Munoz suffered a heart attack.
Monday's filing also detailed dozens of other changes in
Soros' investments during the third quarter.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by
Christian Plumb)