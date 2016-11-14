UPDATE 1-Starboard buys stake in HP Enterprise and Tronc

(Adds Hewlett Packard Enterprise, background, details)
By Michael Flaherty
Nov 14 Starboard Value LP, the activist hedge
fund that pushed for the board shake-up and sale of internet
company Yahoo Inc. early this year, bought a $124.7
million stake in Hewlett-Packard Enterprise, according to a
quarterly filing on Monday.
Starboard also added media group Tronc Inc to its
investment portfolio during the quarter, along with
cybersecurity company Imperva Inc, Fiesta Restaurant
Group Inc. and outdoor sporting retailer Cabelas Inc
, the filing said.
All of the new positions, with the exception of HP
Enterprise, were small holdings worth tens of millions of
dollars each or less, unlike its large activist positions, which
are usually worth more than $200 million.
The filing also said it had sold its $24.4 million stake in
refiner Delek U.S. Holdings Inc and in Four Corners
Property Trust Inc, the real estate investment trust
that spun-out from Darden Restaurants Inc last year.
(Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by Nick Zieminski)