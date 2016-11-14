UPDATE 1-Starboard buys stake in HP Enterprise and Tronc

(Adds Hewlett Packard Enterprise, background, details)

By Michael Flaherty

Nov 14 Starboard Value LP, the activist hedge fund that pushed for the board shake-up and sale of internet company Yahoo Inc. early this year, bought a $124.7 million stake in Hewlett-Packard Enterprise, according to a quarterly filing on Monday.

Starboard also added media group Tronc Inc to its investment portfolio during the quarter, along with cybersecurity company Imperva Inc, Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. and outdoor sporting retailer Cabelas Inc , the filing said.

All of the new positions, with the exception of HP Enterprise, were small holdings worth tens of millions of dollars each or less, unlike its large activist positions, which are usually worth more than $200 million.

The filing also said it had sold its $24.4 million stake in refiner Delek U.S. Holdings Inc and in Four Corners Property Trust Inc, the real estate investment trust that spun-out from Darden Restaurants Inc last year. (Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by Nick Zieminski)