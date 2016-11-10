CORRECTED-Loeb's Third Point takes share stake in Apple, Visa and Dell

(Adds correct ric for Dell Technologies Inc in first paragraph)
NEW YORK Nov 10 Dan Loeb's Third Point hedge
fund took a new share stake in Apple Inc, Visa Inc
and Dell Technologies Inc during the third
quarter, according to regulatory filings late on Thursday.
Third Point, closely followed in the investment community
because of its pattern of delivering strong returns, took a 2.5
million stake in Apple, a 2.1 million class A share-stake in
Visa and a 2.3 million share-stake in Dell Technologies.
In early November, Loeb told clients that Third Point's bets
on corporate debt issued by Dell and Sprint Corp ranked
among the year's top winners for the firm.
Through the end of September, the Third Point Offshore fund
gained 7.2 percent, beating the average fund's 4 percent return.
Loeb's Third Point also increased its share stake in
Facebook Inc by 45.3 percent to 5.5 million class A
shares, according to regulatory filings. In addition, the fund
increased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 37.5 percent to
550,000 class A capital stock shares, the filings said.
Third Point also took a 2.6 million sponsored ADS stake in
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, according to the regulatory filings.
(Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Sandra Maler)